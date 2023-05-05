DBS and POSB banking and payment services were down for about 45 minutes at noon on Friday (5 May) (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE — Customers of DBS and POSB banks in Singapore experienced a 45-minute disruption to their banking and payment services on Friday (5 May).

Reports of users being unable to use the bank's services, including DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, DBS Vickers mTrading, DBS PayLah! and ATMs, began surfacing online around noon.

DBS Bank customers in Singapore took to social media to report that they were unable to log in to DBS' online and mobile services. There were also reports by customers who were unable to make cash withdrawals from DBS and POSB ATMs.

Responding to several user comments on their Facebook page, DBS said that the online banking disruption was due to "experiencing a higher volume traffic for digibank login" and had asked the user to try again later.

In an updated statement released on their Facebook page, DBS said that their digital systems "returned to normal within 45 minutes at 1.30 pm" and added that "most of our ATMs are also up and running".

Checks by Yahoo Finance Singapore showed that DBS' online banking is now accessible again on mobile and the web.

DBS apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked their customers for their patience.

"Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience," said DBS.

This is the second service disruption in less than two months for DBS, with the last incident taking place on 29 March. Similarly, users had reported that they were unable to log in to the DBS app and also could not use PayLah. No reason was given for why the services stopped working, which lasted for nearly a day.

A similar incident also took place in November 2021, making the service disruption today the third time for DBS in under two years.

