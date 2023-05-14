All homes in Singapore will be required to have a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) installed by 1 July 2025. (PHOTO: Getty)

SINGAPORE – All HDB flats and private residences – essentially, all residential premises – in Singapore will be required to have a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) installed from 1 July.

In a press release on Friday (12 July), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Energy Market Authority (EMA) said that homeowners will be given a grace period of two years 1 July to fulfil the requirement.

The RCCB is an electrical safety device that cuts off electricity supply immediately upon the detection of current leakages that may lead to an electric shock.

"The penalty for non-compliance is a fine of up to S$5,000 under the Electricity (Electrical Installations) Regulations," the authorities said.

Since July 1985, all new electrical installations including those in new homes built have been required to have an RCCB installed. Additionally, when most homes undergo renovations, they would have their electrical circuits rewired and installed with an RCCB.

There is, however, a small percentage of residential premises built before July 1985 which may be using their original electrical circuits without an RCCB installed, the authorities noted.

The EMA will notify the owners of HDB flats that were built before July 1985.

The HDB will cover the cost of the RCCB installation and necessary rewiring works for 1-room and 2-room HDB flats. Works are ongoing to to install an RCCB for these units, if they do not already have one.

For 3-room and larger flat types completed before the 1985 RCCB requirement began, HDB will be writing to the owners to share more information on the RCCB Installation Assistance Programme. Under the programme, the government will bear up to 95 per cent of the cost of the RCCB installation and necessary rewiring works.

And for private residences, the EMA will notify homeowners to check and install an RCCB in their home if they do not already have one.

